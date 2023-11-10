WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – A 76-year-old man is in stable condition after being hit by a bus around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 9.

The Watertown City Police Department responded to the 500 block of State Street near the currently constructed Taco Bell restaurant. In a press release, a Birnie Bus Service transport bus was traveling east on the road when it struck the male pedastrian.

The male was flown via Lifenet helicopter to SUNY Upstate Medical Center. City Police were assisted by the Watertown City Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance, New York State Police and the Carthage Police Department.

The investigation is currently ongoing.