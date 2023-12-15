SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was stopped by a Syracuse Police vehicle in downtown Syracuse Friday morning, Dec. 15, after allegedly shooting a pregnant woman near the Rescue Mission.

Syracuse Police responded to the shooting around 9:37 a.m. on Dickerson Street where the male shooter allegedly shot the woman and then ran onto South Clinton Street where a Syracuse Police Detective stopped and apprehended the suspect.

According to Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile, the SPD detective was there with an Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office deputy working overtime for the Rescue Mission on a detail in an unmarked vehicle and witnessed the shooting.

After the shooting, the detective pursued the suspect with his vehicle, crashed into a tree and then apprehended the suspect.

Chief Cecile says that the woman is in critical condition at a local hospital and the man is in custody and at a hospital as well.

Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matt Malinowski, Police Chief Joe Cecile and Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh came to the scene later to announce more details.

“I came on scene earlier when I first heard about it… obviously an awful situation but I’m really grateful for SPD, they were on scene quickly, apprehended the suspect, so great work by SPD,” said Mayor Walsh.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated when more information is available.