Man and woman dead from stabbing in Town of Warren, male suspect hospitalized with cuts to neck

TOWN OF WARREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating an incident in the Town of Warren in which two people were stabbed to death. 

When Troopers and EMT arrived to 1402 State Route 167, around 7:11 p.m. on Sunday, September 19 for a stabbing call, they found a man and a woman, both dead from stab wounds. 

Police say the suspect was located in the front yard with a cut to his neck, and was airlifted to Upstate University Hospital. He underwent surgery and is now in stable condition. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. The names of all those involved will not be released until families of the deceased are notified.

