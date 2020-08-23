Man arrested after allegedly stabbing teen in arm near Syracuse’s northside early Sunday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police arrested a man early Sunday morning after he allegedly stabbed a teenage boy.

According to police, officers responded to the 800 block of Butternut St. at approximately 12:27 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who had been stabbed in the arm.

Based on suspect information, officers found and arrested 34-year-old Joseph White. White was charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. The suspect was lodged at the Justice Center.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment for his non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing; anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at 315-442-5222 or by using our Syracuse PD tips app.