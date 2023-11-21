ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested after an apartment fire in the city over the weekend led police to think it might have been set on purpose.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, 48-year-old Brandon Hricko was arrested on the charge of Arson in the second degree, a class B felony.

Police say that around 3:39 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, emergency crews responded to the report of an apartment fire in the 100 Block of Cherry Street.

Police and fire investigators found that the fire had been set on purpose which resulted in the arrest of Hricko, who is a resident of the apartment.

Hricko was seen in Ithaca City Couty on Monday, Nov. 20, and was taken to the Tompkins County Jail.