Hit and run kills 1 woman on Syracuse’s westside, man arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One woman is dead and another man has been arrested after a hit and run on Syracuse’s westside early Sunday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the 1400 block of W. Genesee St. at approximately 1:38 a.m. for a report of a hit and run with injuries.
At the scene, officers found a 33-year-old woman who had been struck by a vehicle, but the vehicle had already left the scene before police arrived.
The victim, Paris Bitting, was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Officers were able to eventually locate the vehicle near the intersection of Erie Blvd W. and W. Genesee St., but no one was inside.
The investigation continued, and police were able to locate the driver, Justin McGann, 24, and he was arrested and charged with a felony for leaving the scene of a collision involving a death.
Police say the investigation into the crash is continuing.
