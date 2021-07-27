Man arrested after long standoff with police at Fulton campground

FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fulton Police Department announced the arrest of Kevin Green after a long standoff at North Bay Campground Monday.

Police responded to the campground Monday around 3 p.m. after reports of an agitated man with a machete. Green, who is 48 years old, was angry after being told to leave the site by campground staff.

According to police, Green was wielding two machetes and threatening to kill officers and others around the site by exploding his propane tank on his RV.

After an hour of attempted negotiations, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit used chemical agents to force Green out of his motorhome and he was taken into custody.

Green was transported to Upstate University Hospital for evaluation before being booked in Oswego County Centralized Arraignment Court.

He was arraigned Tuesday morning and remanded in custody at the Oswego County Jail without bail.

Green has been charged with the following: