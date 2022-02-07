Man arrested after robbing a Recess Coffee Sunday evening

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Timothy Montone was arrested and charged with robbery in the first degree, petit larceny, and criminal possession of a weapon after robbing Recess Coffee by Westcott Street on Sunday evening, police say.

Around 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, police responded to Recess Coffee at 110 Harvard Pl. for a robbery call. Police say that a suspect, who is now identified as Timothy Montone, came into the shop, displayed a knife, demanded money from the register, and fled on foot. Officers later were able to track Montone down near South Beech Street and Cherry Street.

During this encounter, police say that Montone was “very uncooperative”. They share that Montone, while his hand was concealed in his pocket, threatened to kill everyone on the scene and to commit suicide by cop. During the exchange, Montone tried handing his knife to an officer, but was tackled to the ground and secured.