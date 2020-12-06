Man arrested after several items worth more than $70,000 were stolen from apartment complex in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police have arrested a man after several items worth more than $70,000 were reported stolen from an apartment complex in Ithaca.

According to police, they received a complaint on Monday, November 30 saying several items were stolen from the Harold’s Square Apartments, which is currently occupied by tenants and is under construction.

An investigation revealed more than $8,500 worth of property was stolen during two different incidents between November 25 and November 30.

Mainly appliances, construction materials and electronic devices were stolen during the burglaries.

Police say moving carts were used to transport the stolen items, and the moving carts themselves were also stolen.

The case remained open, and on Wednesday, December 2 at approximately 6:45 a.m. Ithaca Police were called to check on the welfare of someone who was found unconscious, near the construction site of Harold’s Square Apartments.

Initially, police thought it was a construction worker who lost consciousness due to a medical condition. However, a number of moving carts were found nearby filled with construction tools and other items that had been reported stolen from Harold’s Square and the construction site.

The man who was unconscious was later identified as 35-year-old Daniel Yetsko, a known homeless man who lives in the City of Ithaca.

Police say Yetsko was arrested, but he was later released as the investigation continued.

Further investigation from officers revealed the apartment complex and the construction site had been burglarized again during the early morning hours of December 2.

During the December 2 incident, police say over $65,000 worth of construction materials and other items were stolen. Also, thousands of dollars worth of damage was found on multiple floors of the apartment complex.

The investigation continued and, as a result, Yetsko was arrested on Saturday, December 5.

Yetsko faces two counts of second degree burglary, one count of third degree grand larceny and one count of second degree grand larceny, Yetsko is currently being held at the Tompkins County Jail.

As of Saturday, some of the property reported stolen still hasn’t been found. If you have any information regarding the stolen property, you are asked to call Ithaca Police at 607-330-0000.