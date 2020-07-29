Man arrested after allegedly stabbing woman at Hanshaw Village Mobile Home Park

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at the Hanshaw Village Mobile Home Park.
Tyler W. Rodkey, 33, of Ithaca, has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the stabbing that took place on July 25th.
Rodkey was arraigned and sent to the Tompkins County Jail on $10,000 bail.
The victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.
