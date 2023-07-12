CHENANGO FORKS, N.Y. – (WITV/WBGH) In conjunction with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, New York State Police at Binghamton arrested a man for allegedly taking pictures of a child in a Chenango Valley Park bathroom stall.

Reinaldo J. Perez Granado, 29, was charged with Unlawful Surveillance in the second degree on July 11, 2023 for allegedly walking into a bathroom near the beach area of the park, reaching over a stall occupied by a child changing clothes and taking photos. Quickly after the incident, the child was able to alert their parents with a detailed description of Perez Granado. The parents then informed a lifeguard, Park Rangers and eventually the New York State Police.

The man was then arrested and transported to SP Binghamton for processing, then brought to Broome County Central Arraignment and Processing.

The New York State Police is asking anyone who had contact with Perez Granado to reach out to the department at (607)561-7400.