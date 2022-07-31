SENECA FALLS N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A man from Seneca Falls has been arrested after threatening to kill a women following a domestic dispute.

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 6:31 pm the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested John R. Bergenstock, 35, of Venice Center, N.Y. following a domestic dispute at a town residence. The victim reported that Bergenstock was attempting to forcefully enter her residence and threatening to kill her.

As the Seneca Falls Police made their way to the residence, Bergenstock fled the scene in a vehicle. Police spotted the vehicle on East Bayard Street and attempted to stop him. Bergenstock attempted to escape the officers by traveling down several side streets at a high rate of speed. Eventually, Bergenstock went down Troup Street, a dead end street, where police arrested him and brought him into custody.

Following the investigation Bergenstock was charged with the following:

Vehicle and traffic law for operating an unregistered motor vehicle

Operating without insurance and reckless driving

Criminal mischief in the fourth degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

menacing in the third degree

Bergenstock was processed and transported to the Seneca County Correctional Facility for arraignment. He will be due back in the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.