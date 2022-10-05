SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department was called to the 100 block of Mary St. for a burglary.

Police say on October 2 around 4:37 p.m., a 60-year-old woman called saying there was a man outside with a gun trying to break in.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the suspect trying to walk out of the back door of the house and when he noticed the officers, he ran back inside.

Officers then chased the suspect and found him walking up the stairs from the basement.

Police then took the suspect into custody who was identified as 31-year-old Carmen Franklin of Syracuse.

Police were then allowed to search the basement where they found a handgun with one round in the chamber and a magazine loaded with 13 rounds next to the gun.

After further investigation, Syracuse Police Department learned that Franklin broke into the victim’s house and threatened to shoot her in the head and it was not a random act.

Franklin was taken to Onondaga County Justice Center and charged with the following: