Man arrested, charged with shooting at ex-girlfriend’s Syracuse home

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A man has been arrested and charged after Syracuse Police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend’s house and threatened her current boyfriend.

Police responded to the home on Vine Street, near James Street Saturday around 8:30 p.m. after a woman called 911 following a dispute.

An investigation revealed that Steven Jamison, 27 went to the victim’s residence, where a dispute ensued between the victim’s current boyfriend and Jamison, according to a police press release.

At one point during the argument, police said Jamison displayed a gun and threatened the female victim’s current boyfriend.

After displaying the weapon, Jamison reportedly went outside and fired multiple times, striking the victim’s home and another home and then fled the area.

Police said there were several children in the home that Jamison and the woman have in common.

Jamison was later located at a home on Avery Avenue where he was taken into custody.

Jamison was charged with Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal contempt in the first degree.

He is being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

