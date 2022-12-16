CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 100 block of Main Street, Cortland on Friday afternoon, December 16, according to the Cortland Police Department.

Police say that 37-year-old Tyshawn Pittman was found hiding inside an apartment in the vicinity of the 100 block of Main Street and the gun involved in the shooting was also found.

Police say that the victim who was shot is being treated and their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Pittman was arrested and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the second degree, a class B Felony

Assault in the first degree, a class B Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the second degree, a class C Felony

The Cortland Police Department thanks the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Cortland Fire Department, Cortland County District Attorney, Cortland County Emergency Communications Center, NYSW Railroad Police, and TLC Ambulance for their assistance in the investigation.

This investigation is still ongoing. check back here for details as NewsChannel 9 receives them.