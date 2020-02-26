Man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing child

(WSYR-TV) — Oswego City Police said they have arrested a Waterloo man for sexually abusing a child.

Detectives said 42-year-old Dwayne Arruza had sex with a child younger than 15-years-old.

He allegedly found the victim online through an app called Meet Me.

According to Wayne A. Westervelt, the chief communication officer at SUNY Oswego, Arruza was an instructor who taught one course in one semester at SUNY Oswego.

Westervelt also said that Arruza is not employed by SUNY Oswego at this time.

Arruza has been faced with several charges, including the following:

Rape

Criminal sex act

Disseminating indecent material to minors

Sexual abuse

Oswego Police are asking anyone with information to call them at (315) 342-8201.

