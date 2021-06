ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, state police arrested Tristan J. Kaulfers, 19 of Fenner after he was accused of inappropriately touching two teen girls, aged 13 and 14.

The incident in question occurred in the water at Delta Lake State Park.

Kaulfers has been charged with two counts of forcible touching and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

He was sent to the Oneida County Jail to await arraignment.