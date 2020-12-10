Man arrested for allegedly trying to patronize a prostitute

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An Oswego man has been arrested for allegedly trying to patronize a prostitute.

On September 30 at 7 a.m., a person called the Oswego Police Department to report a male was exposing himself while leaning on a car. The complainant believed there was a second person in the car.

After providing the police with video and photographs of the vehicle, police were able to identify the car’s owner and the female victim, who said a person did solicit her to engage in oral sex for money.

Douglas S. Waterbury, 60, of Oswego, was arrested on December 9 as a result of the investigation. Waterbury has been charged with one count of public lewdness and one count of patronizing a prostitute. He is due back in court later in December.