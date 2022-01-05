Man arrested for child pornography charge wanted in Tompkins County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State Police in Ithaca are looking for a man wanted for possessing a sexual performance by a child.

Rusty J. Slater is wanted on an arrest warrant from the Lansing Town Court after failing to appear for his scheduled arraignment.

Image preview

Slater was arrested in September 2021 after an investigation revealed that he was allegedly in possession of images consistent with child sexual exploitation obtained via the internet.

Anyone with information on Slater’s whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Ithaca at (607)347-4463.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area