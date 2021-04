PULASKI, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police in Pulaski arrested Matthew J. Maine for first-degree rape, first-degree criminal sex act, and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 33-year-old Albion resident is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 13 at a residence in the town of Albion.

He was transported to the Oswego County Jail for centralized arraignment court.