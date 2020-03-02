Man arrested in connection to homicide, let go on appearance ticket due to bail reform laws

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man who was arrested in connection to a homicide has been released on an appearance ticket due to the bail reform laws.

Read below for a timeline of the homicide investigation:

December 4, 2019

Syracuse Police responded to an apartment on Shonnard Street regarding a fight. According to police, the 911 caller had provided little information.

Officers got on the scene and found Robert Pickett, 49, who had denied that there was a fight.

After finding nothing on the scene and seeing that Pickett was not visibly injured, police left.

It was later found out that the 911 caller had witnessed Randy Bailey Jr., 31, punching Pickett in the head and face while Pickett sat on a couch.

Pickett had then complained of severe head pain, but did not seek medical help.

December 5, 2019

Pickett had continued complaining of severe pain in his head to his girlfriend, who later called an ambulance when she found him unresponsive.

Pickett was put in the ambulance and taken to Upstate University Hospital.

December 7, 2019

Staff from University Hospital contacted Syracuse Police and told officers that Pickett would not survive his injuries.

This is when police started an investigation into the incident.

December 9, 2019

Pickett was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

February 19, 2020

The Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office found that Pickett had died from blunt head trauma.

This was caused by Pickett being hit multiple times in the head.

The medical examiner ruled Pickett’s death as a homicide.

February 27, 2020

Officers found Bailey and charged him with criminal negligent homicide.

Bailey was released on an appearance ticket due to the bail reform laws.

According to police, Bailey didn’t meet any of the requirements to be booked immediately for the crime.

