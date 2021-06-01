Man arrested for imprisoning a victim for 3 days in Auburn home

AUBURN, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday at around 11:15 a.m., Auburn police were dispatched to 105 Perrine Street for a welfare check on a resident after they missed several medical appointments. Upon arriving, they heard a faint call for help from inside the residence, according to police.

Officers called the Auburn Fire Department and TLC Ambulance to assist a possible subject in distress. Upon entering the residence, police discovered that a domestic incident had occurred and a victim exited the house claiming to have been held against his will for 3 days.

Police say the suspect, Mark A. Stopyra, ran to the back of the house and barricaded himself in a bedroom. The Crisis Negotiation Team and Emergency Response Team were called to the scene to assist, and the suspect was taken into custody shortly after.

As a precaution, surrounding schools went into a “lock out” for the safety of students and staff, but it was subsequently lifted once the subject was taken into custody. According to police, Stopyra was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment in the first degree, and processed and held pending arraignment at the Centralized Arraignment Court.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call Detective Sean DeRosa at 315-255-4706.