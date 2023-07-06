SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The suspect in the homicide of John Colucci, 48-year-old Timothy Palms, was arrested by Syracuse Police on Thursday, July 6.

Back on March 1, Syracuse Police responded to a call for an assault victim at 116 Greenland Drive where they discovered Colucci with a head injury from being struck.

Colucci was transported to Upstate Hospital and treated for the head injury. He remained hospitalized, but his condition continued to worsen and he died on June 27 at the age of 62.

An investigation was undertaken by the Syracuse Police’s Criminal Investigation Division. Police were able to determine the assault took place at 134 Gertrude Street in Syracuse before Colucci returned to his residence at Greenland Drive.

Search warrants were executed and numerous people were interviewed during the investigation, according to SPD, which led to Palms being pinned as a suspect.

Palms was arrested at his residence in Syracuse and was taken without any incident. He is now being lodged at the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Palms is officially charged with the following:

Manslaughter in the First Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

No date has been provided for a potential court appearance for Palms by SPD.