Man arrested for reportedly stealing more than $5,000 worth of vacuums

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of vacuum cleaners from a store.
Police arrested Lisandro Garcia, 37, of Amsterdam after he reportedly went into a Target store seven different times to steal vacuum cleaners.
He is due in court at a later date to answer to the charges.
More from NewsChannel 9:
