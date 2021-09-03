Man arrested for robbing M&T Bank in Manlius, police say

TOWN OF MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Friday morning, the Town of Manlius Police officers were dispatched to a possible bank robbery at M&T Bank at 7095 Manlius Center Road.

Shortly after, police were given confirmation that a man had entered the bank, demanded money from the teller by showing them a note and left with the proceeds, police say. From information that the bank and witnesses provided, members of the Town of Dewitt Police Department were able to find a possible vehicle of the suspect.

The Town of DeWitt Police Department, with help from the City of Syracuse Police Department and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department stopped the vehicle on I-81 north at the 481 ramp. New York State Police also showed up to help.

The man was arrested without incident, according to police. The investigation is ongoing and the identity and other information about the man will be released at a later date. Police say no one was injured at the bank and there were no threats of violence or using weapons.