SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 9:30 a.m. today, July 16, Syracuse Police responded to a stabbing at Richmond Avenue and South Geddes Street where they discovered a 33-year-old man stabbed in the shoulder.

The victim was transported to Upstate Hospital and is expected to survive, according to Syracuse Police Lieutenant Matthew Malinowksi.

Police investigated the stabbing and determined the victim was stabbed while in a fight with a 36-year-old man named Timothy Cross.

Cross was arrested and is now charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Malinowski said.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed by police.