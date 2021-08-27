Man arrested for stealing from church fundraiser in Oswego, police say

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to Oswego City police, several expensive items were stolen from the St. Joseph’s Bazaar church fundraiser on August 13.

Upon investigation, police say they determined James Brown Jr, 38 of Fulton to be the person responsible for the burglary the day before the fundraiser. He then left the city with the proceeds of the stolen items.

Brown was located and arrested on charges of burglary in the third degree and petit larceny. Police say several of the stolen items were able to be recovered.

Mr. Brown was arraigned in front of Judge Metcalf of the Oswego City Court and was remanded to the Oswego County Jail pending further court appearance, according to police.

“Thanks to the quick work of the Oswego Police Department, we were able to track down Mr. Brown for stealing several items to be used in a fundraiser for a local church. I thank the Oswego Police Department and the folks from St. Joe’s Church for helping to track down this crook and recover some of the items so generously donated by several small businesses and community members,” said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.

If you have information about this incident, you are encouraged to contact Oswego police at (315)342-8120. Calls will be kept confidential.