Man arrested in Byrne Dairy shooting from March 17

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Joseph F. Amberg Jr. was located and arrested Wednesday without incident.

With the assistance of the Rome Police Department and the Oneida County Sherriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, he was located on Steuben Street and charged in regards to the shooting at Byrne Dairy in Rome on March 17.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

The March 17th incident left one man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

A weapon was recovered during Amberg’s arrest and is being sent to the lab for testing.

Amberg was transported to the Rome Police Department where he was processed and held for arraignment.