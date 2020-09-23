Man arrested in connection to June stabbing in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is facing gang assault charges stemming from a June stabbing in Rome.

On Monday, the Rome Police Department arrested Maxwell Ellis, 27, on a warrant for a charge of gang assault. The charge is in connection to a stabbing that happened in June on West Liberty Street.

Ellis was arraigned and is being held at the Oneida County Jail on $5,000 bail.