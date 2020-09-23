Man arrested in connection to June stabbing in Rome

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man is facing gang assault charges stemming from a June stabbing in Rome.
On Monday, the Rome Police Department arrested Maxwell Ellis, 27, on a warrant for a charge of gang assault. The charge is in connection to a stabbing that happened in June on West Liberty Street.
Ellis was arraigned and is being held at the Oneida County Jail on $5,000 bail.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Catching Up With Sign Language Interpreter Amber Galloway Gallego
- Navigating Flu Season During The Pandemic
- Agents arrest 63 migrants smuggled through ‘hazardous’ border terrain
- North Country will see an increase in noise, traffic as Fort Drum executes Mountain Peak
- Patients will need to detour for entrance to Guthrie Cortland Medical
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App