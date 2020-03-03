Man arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Cortlandville motel

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing at the Cortland Motel in Cortlandville that happened on Monday morning.
Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested John Goss, 48, of Cortland, on Monday afternoon for the fatal stabbing of Attius Clakeley Jr., 31, of Cortland. Goss had been treated for a stab wound before being arrested.
Goss is being held at the Cortland County Correctional Facility. The investigation is ongoing and if anyone has any information, they are asked to contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigation Division at (607) 758-6151.
