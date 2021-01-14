Man arrested in Syracuse for Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left 1 dead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man has been arrested in Syracuse for the Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left one person dead.

On Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Hillview Avenue for a shooting with injuries.

When they arrived, they found Ptolemy Droz, 21, with a gunshot wound. Droz was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation started and numerous people were interviewed. Physical evidence relative to the shooting was also collected.

After investigating, a suspect was identified as Sharrief J. Powell, 23.

On Jan. 12, Powell was taken into custody in the 700 block of S. Geddes Street. A search found that Powell was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Powell was charged with the following crimes:

One count of murder in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Powell was also charged with the following crimes, due to his actions at the time of his arrest:

One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

One count of criminal possession of a firearm

Resisting arrest

Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree

Powell was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.