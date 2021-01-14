Man arrested in Syracuse for Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left 1 dead

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Syracuse Police _-2695668539439755600

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man has been arrested in Syracuse for the Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left one person dead.

On Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Hillview Avenue for a shooting with injuries.

When they arrived, they found Ptolemy Droz, 21, with a gunshot wound. Droz was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation started and numerous people were interviewed. Physical evidence relative to the shooting was also collected.

After investigating, a suspect was identified as Sharrief J. Powell, 23.

On Jan. 12, Powell was taken into custody in the 700 block of S. Geddes Street. A search found that Powell was in possession of a loaded handgun.

Powell was charged with the following crimes:

  • One count of murder in the second degree
  • One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Powell was also charged with the following crimes, due to his actions at the time of his arrest:

  • One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
  • One count of criminal possession of a firearm
  • Resisting arrest
  • Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree

Powell was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected