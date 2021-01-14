Man arrested in Syracuse for Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left 1 dead

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man has been arrested in Syracuse for the Dec. 21, 2020 shooting that left one person dead.
On Dec. 21 around 8:30 p.m., Syracuse Police responded to the 200 block of Hillview Avenue for a shooting with injuries.
When they arrived, they found Ptolemy Droz, 21, with a gunshot wound. Droz was pronounced dead on the scene.
An investigation started and numerous people were interviewed. Physical evidence relative to the shooting was also collected.
After investigating, a suspect was identified as Sharrief J. Powell, 23.
On Jan. 12, Powell was taken into custody in the 700 block of S. Geddes Street. A search found that Powell was in possession of a loaded handgun.
Powell was charged with the following crimes:
- One count of murder in the second degree
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
Powell was also charged with the following crimes, due to his actions at the time of his arrest:
- One count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree
- One count of criminal possession of a firearm
- Resisting arrest
- Unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree
Powell was taken to the Onondaga County Justice Center. Police said the investigation is ongoing.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App