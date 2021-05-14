Man arrested in Syracuse for possession of an unregistered gun

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man was seen at the intersection of Rich Street and Bellevue Avenue lifting his shirt and exposing a handgun in his waistband according to Syracuse Police. 

They say the suspect then entered a store in the area and was approached by two officers who took him into custody.

The man was found to be in possession of an unregistered 1911 semi-automatic Colt .45 handgun with one round in the chamber.

Officials say the gun was also loaded with a high-capacity magazine and the suspect was arrested and booked on felony weapons charges.

