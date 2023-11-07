SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard East over a suspicious person with a weapon complaint around 11:26 a.m., on Nov. 7.

Before getting to the store, officers were told that a man was waving a gun around and was threatening customers and employees.

Once they were at the scene, police searched through the store and the surrounding area after they were given multiple responses on the suspects whereabouts. The suspect, Nickolas Scriba, was eventually located down the street at the 2700 block of Erie Boulevard East by Syracuse Police officers.

The suspect was placed into custody, where officers discovered he was in possession of a blank revolver Cal .380 Magnum.

He was also found with a shotgun shell, and a spent bullet casing, according to Syracuse Police.

“The investigation revealed that the suspect walked into the parking lot of Price Chopper and began to challenge an employee verbally. The suspect then displayed the Magnum imitation pistol to the employee,” said Syracuse Police.

After the suspect threatened the employee, the employee ran inside and made others in the store aware.

The store was evacuated as a result of the incident, which is when the suspect fled.

The suspect was charged with: