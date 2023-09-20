SODUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 35-year-old Terrance Barber of the Village of Newark, has been arrested on multiple occasions for petit larceny charges surrounding dollar stores.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, his charges stem from two separate investigations of shoplifting that occurred at a Dollar General and a Family Dollar, both in the Village of Sodus, but on different dates.

One incident took place at a Family Dollar, in which Barber was allegedly knowingly banned from, but he returned and stole personal hygiene products.

Barber was then charged for Burglary and Petit Larceny.

Another incident occurred at a Dollar General, where Barber allegedly stole clothing, alcohol and candles.

As a result, Barber was charged for Petit Larceny.

He was issued an appearance ticket for one Petit Larceny and arrested to await arraignment on the Burglary and the other Petit Larceny charge, all while currently at the Wayne County Jail on unrelated charges.

Barber was processed and held at the Wayne County Jail to await CAP court on Sept. 20.