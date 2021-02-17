Man barricaded inside home in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are surrounding a home in the 1200 block of Route 12 in Lebanon.

A man has barricaded himself inside a residence. They are trying to convince him to come out peacefully.

Deputies were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

