Man barricaded inside home in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies are surrounding a home in the 1200 block of Route 12 in Lebanon.
A man has barricaded himself inside a residence. They are trying to convince him to come out peacefully.
Deputies were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
There are currently no reports of any injuries.
