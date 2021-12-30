UPDATE: Man barricaded inside house taken into custody, traffic reopens

UPDATE (1:15 p.m.): The man was taken into custody without incident. Traffic is now open in the area.

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is currently on the scene of a barricaded subject around Rockland Drive, near Taft Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man made verbal threats to neighbors about using a gun around 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. The man has since barricaded himself alone in the house. A reverse 911 call was made to warn area residents to remain indoors, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no immediate public threat and deputies are on scene. West Taft Road between Dormar Drive and Hazelhurst Avenue remains closed.