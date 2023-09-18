SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police were sent to the 2400 block of James St. in Syracuse last night, Sept. 17, around 11:54 p.m. for a robbery call.

At the scene, officers found a 31-year-old with a swollen left eye and a chipped tooth, who said he had his personal belongings taken from him.

The victim explained to police that he was sitting on the bench at the corner of James St. and Marlborough Rd. when two men began to harass him. He said that he confronted the men, which they replied by punching him multiple times and “beat him to the ground.”

When the victim was on the ground the suspects went through his pockets and took his phone and house keys.

According to police, the victim stated that the incident occurred in front of Walgreens Pharmacy near the bushes.

The victim was taken by AMR to Upstate Hospital and treated for his injuries.

This investigation is active and ongoing.