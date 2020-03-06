Man beaten and robbed after meeting person he met online

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An East Syracuse man is being charged with robbery after assaulting and robbing another man he met online.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies say Samuel Quackenbush arranged to meet with the victim in Mattydale through Craigslist on November 12th. Quackenbush assaulted the man and stole his car with his wallet and cellphone inside.

The victim was taken to Upstate University Hospital where he was treated and released for head injuries.

Quackenbush is currently being held in the justice center. He is due to appear at the Town of Salina Court on Tuesday.

