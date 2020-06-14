Man breaks into Rome house, flees after neighbor responds with shotgun

ROME, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One man broke into a house Sunday and began assaulting a woman, but a neighbor stepped in and was able to get the man to flee the house.

According to a press release, the Rome Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Sunday, June 14 at the 600 block of Croton St.

When officers arrived, they learned a man wearing a face covering entered a house on Croton Street by removing the air conditioner from an upstairs window.

At the time of the break-in, the house was occupied by a man, a woman and a three-year-old child.

Once the suspect was inside, he hit the woman in the head several times with a handgun and started searching the house.

A neighbor heard the incident happening, and entered the house with a shotgun. Rome Police say the neighbor chased the suspect and fired one round in his direction.

The suspect then exited the house through a second story window and, according to the neighbor, fled to a dark-colored SUV (possibly a gray Dodge) which was waiting on Ashland Avenue directly behind the house that was broken into.

Before the suspect left the scene, the neighbor fired another round in the suspect’s direction.

The Rome Police do not believe either of the rounds fired at the suspect hit him, but they say the dark-colored SUV may have sustained damage.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Rome Police Department at 315-339-7716.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9