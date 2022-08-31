(WSYR-TV) — A lengthy car chase and crime spree happened on Wednesday, August 30 around 11:35 p.m. Syracuse Police say 40-year-old Kahari Thomas was stopped on I-90 near I-81 where he was pulled over and refused to cooperate, which resulted in a police chase.

Onondaga County Sheriff’s Air One Helicopter was needed and Syracuse Police Department Officers joined as the chase entered the city.

Police say Thomas was driving erratic and recklessly and while on the run, he stopped at the Citgo Gas Station at 452 Grant Blvd. and stole a vehicle with three people inside. Police say he fought with the driver and one passenger was thrown from the car and hurt their leg.

After Thomas stole the first car, he crashed into another vehicle at 631 S. Geddes St. After the crash, police say he went up to the driver of the car he just hit, showed a knife, forced the passengers out of the car, and stole it.

Now in his second stolen car, Thomas was seen by officers driving in the area of Montgomery Street and Raynor Street where the pursuit continued for several minutes and traveled outside the city.

At one point during the pursuit, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputies deployed stop sticks, police say.

The pursuit finally ended after the stolen car Thomas was driving stopped working in the parking lot of Circle K on 8220 Cazenovia Rd. in Manlius.

Thomas was arrested for the following charges: