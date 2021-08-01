Man charged after firing gun in crowd of around 200, Syracuse Police say

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Early Sunday morning Syracuse Police responded to the area of Looker’s Showclub on North Salina Street for a shots fired call.

While they were there, officers heard gunshots in a crowd of around 200 people, Syracuse Police said.

Officers spotted a male who was later identified as Devonaire King, firing a weapon in the crowd, police said. They were able to take King into custody without incident and later recovered a loaded Highpoint 9mm handgun.

King, was charged with 2nd degree criminal possession of a weapon, 3rd degree criminal possesion of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of substance, and 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

King was lodged in the Onondaga County Justice Center.

Police say there were no reports of injury, but two vehicles were struck by gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5222.