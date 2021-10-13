Man charged in connection to Cicero shooting Sunday morning, officials say

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office have charged an East Syracuse man in connection with Sunday morning’s shooting in Cicero that left another man hospitalized, officials said.

After an investigation, it was revealed that the suspect was known to the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday detectives located the suspect at 6611 Old Collamer Road, where he was taken into custody, officials said. Detective searched the residence and recovered a 9mm handgun believed to be used in the shooting.

Detectives charged Darnell Hall, 31, of East Syracuse with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, criminal use of a firearm in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Officials said that Hall and a female acquaintance identified as Nyabuay Thichiot, 28, of East Syracuse, were both charged with criminal possession of a firearm.

Hall is being held in the Justice Center and is expected to be arraigned sometime Wednesday.

Detectives said that Hall and the victim had a prior dispute which led to the shooting. The victim remains hospitalized at Upstate University Hospital.