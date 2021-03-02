Man charged in connection with Lysander fatal shooting out on bail

LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A town of Lysander man, accused of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, is out on bail.

Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick confirmed for NewsChannel 9 that 44-year-old William Kratz had made bail.

Kratz was charged with criminal possession of a weapon after the shooting death of William Daley and the wounding of Daley’s 27-year-old son Devon Daley outside a two-family home at 2861 Cold Springs Road in Lysander on February 22.

Kratz has not been charged in the death of William Daley. The case is expected to go before a grand jury which will determine whether additional charges will be lodged.

The shooting happened following an argument that turned violent with state police reporting William Daley striking a woman with a shovel before the gunfire began.