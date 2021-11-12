Man charged in DeWitt fire

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man responsible for setting a fire in East Syracuse Tuesday night, has been arrested by DeWitt Police.

44-year-old Michael Homer of Syracuse, DeWitt Police say, set the fire on 620 West Manlius Street in the village of East Syracuse Tuesday night.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

Initial investigations into the cause of the fire pointed toward it being suspicious.

Police found Homer Wednesday, but he ran away. Eventually, Homer was caught and according to DeWitt Police, he made admissions during his interview that further implicated him in the house fire.

Homer is facing arson and stalking charges. He will also answer three outstanding arrest warrants issued by the DeWitt Police and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office for unrelated cases.

Homer was transported to the Onondaga County Justice Center where he was later arraigned in court and remanded to the Justice Center on No Bail.