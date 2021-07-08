Man charged in murder of 11-month-old baby arraigned

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Even though Chavez Ocasio was in court for his arraignment, his attorney entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

NewsChannel 9’s cameras were not allowed in the courtroom.

Ocasio is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, tampering with physical evidence among other charges.

Eleven-month-old Dior Harris was in the backseat of a car with her four- and eight-year-old cousins, when all three were hit with gunfire on Grant Avenue back in April. Harris was killed.

Dior Harris

Harris’s mother and adult cousin were in the front seat. They were all on the way to the grocery store.

According to court documents, Ocasio owns the car that was used in the shooting.

Harris’ family members were in court. They were wearing shirts with her picture on it.

Ocasio is being held without bail, but he and his attorney’s can seek bail. He’s expected back in court in September.