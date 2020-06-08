Man charged with attacking EMT who tried to help him

TOWN OF SALINA, NY (WSYR-TV) — An Emergency Medical Technician was attacked and injured when he went to check on the condition of a man in a damaged car parked outside the Mattydale Fire Department Monday.

Police responded to the firehouse at 172 East Molloy Road after the 911 Center received an emergency distress call from the EMT’s portable radio.

According to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told arriving law enforcement officers the EMT had approached the damaged Mazda 6 to see if the driver needed any help, who then attacked the first responder and choked him. Witnesses say the man appeared to be under the influence of something.

Investigators believe the man, identified as Andrew Kinel, 30, of Syracuse, had used the vehicle earlier to ram the doors of a tobacco shop at 6697 Old Collamer Road in East Syracuse in order to steal numerous nitrous oxide cartridges, also known as “whippits” which investigators say he later inhaled.

Damaged tobacco shop/Onondaga Sheriff’s Office Photo

Kinel was charged with 2nd-degree assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, 3rd-degree burglary, 2nd-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.

The EMT, whose name was not released was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital with a neck injury and lacerations.

Kinel was also taken to St. Joseph’s for an evaluation.