Man charged with murder for Canandaigua homicide

Canandaigua, N.Y. (WROC) – The Ontario County Sherriff’s department has identified the man suspected of stabbing a woman to death in Canandaigua last week.

The suspect, 67-year-old William P. Fricke of Fairport was charged with Murder. He pleaded not guilty in an Ontario County courtroom Saturday night.

Fricke is accused of stabbing a 58-year-old woman to death early Friday morning at a Canandaigua residence on County Road 16, near Peg Rayburn Drive and Butler Road. Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Fricke knew the victim.

“They had a fairly lengthy relationship, probably well over ten years,” said Henderson.

Another victim, a 60-year-old man was also injured. Officials say he was a friend of the woman and owned the home where the crime took place.

He was airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital via Mercy Flight for treatment. Both victims remain unidentified but, authorities plan to release the names on Monday.

Fricke left the scene but was taken into custody in Irondequoit about one hour after the incident. Henderson said the suspect was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not occur during the arrest.

He is due back in court next week.