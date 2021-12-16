Man convicted of armed robbery in the first degree in Cayuga County

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Brittany Grome Antonacci announced the conviction of armed bank robber Dustin W. Hall on Thursday.

Hall pled guilty to robbery in the first degree after taking over $21,000 from Generations Bank and leaving for Pennsylvania.

“This was one of the most serious bank robberies in recent Cayuga County history. The defendant used a real gun, terrorized the innocent employees and customers, and stole a significant amount of cash. He will appropriately be sentenced to a lengthy prison term for this crime.” said Grome Antonacci.

Pennsylvania police apprehended Hall for illegal gun possession charges on July 4, 2019. Hall was then sentenced to prison for two years. One gun in Hall’s possession was believed to be the weapon used during the robbery.

On June 5, 2019, the bank robbery took place at the Generations Bank branch located on South Seward Avenue in the City of Auburn.

Dustin Hall was given Indictment charges for the robbery on July 18, 2019, and returned to N.Y. to face charges after serving his time in Pennsylvania.

Hall has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years post-release supervision. Hall will pay restitution in full for the proceeds of the robbery plus insurance costs as part of a plea agreement.