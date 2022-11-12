ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police.

Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car and a pedestrian on State Route 14 in the town of Horseheads in Elmira.

When Troopers arrived, they discovered a person with serious injuries who was then had CPR performed on. The adult male was later identified as 44-year-old, Jon Gearhart, who was transported to Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Gearhart was driving on State Route 14 when he pulled over and attempted to remove a dear carcass from the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle, said State Police. The operator of the vehicle drove away from the scene after hitting Gearhart, State Police added.

After the fatal accident, State Police close State Route 14 for several hours and reopened the roadway at approximately 9:40 p.m.

The investigation is ongoing, and State Police are asking anyone with information to call the State Police in Canandaigua at 585-398-4100.