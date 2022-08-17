A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Watertown on Wednesday.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:22 a.m. on August 17, a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling east on State Route 126 struck the rear-end of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that was making a left-hand turn on County Route 49.

The driver of the motorcycle was identified as 55-year-old Wayne T. Ernst of Greig, New York. Sheriff’s Deputies said that Ernst was ejected from the motorcycle and struck a guardrail which left him critically injured.

Ernst was transported to Samaritan Medical Center by the Town of Watertown Ambulance and then flown to Upstate Medical Center in Watertown. He later died due to his injuries around 3:40 p.m.

The occupants of the Volkswagen were uninjured in the crash.

Assistance was provided on the scene by New York State Police, Fort Drum Police, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Town of Watertown Fire Department, Rutland Fire Department and the New York State Department of Transportation.

An investigation into this crash remains ongoing and updates are expected to be released in the near future.